Cat Poop Joystick (N64) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cat Poop Joystick (N64), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cat Poop Joystick (N64) Information Cat Poop Joystick ($N64) is the ultimate degen twist on fine art! Dive into a chaotic world where creativity meets absurdity. This memecoin redefines art with a playful, irreverent touch. Perfect for those who thrive on the unexpected and appreciate the unconventional. Join the $N64 revolution, laugh, trade, and enjoy the ride. Embrace the madness and let your inner degen shine! Let's celebrate deep internet culture, and enjoy having fun in this community. Official Website: https://catpoopjoystick.xyz/ Buy N64 Now!

Cat Poop Joystick (N64) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cat Poop Joystick (N64), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.72K $ 18.72K $ 18.72K Total Supply: $ 999.93M $ 999.93M $ 999.93M Circulating Supply: $ 999.93M $ 999.93M $ 999.93M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.72K $ 18.72K $ 18.72K All-Time High: $ 0.0019511 $ 0.0019511 $ 0.0019511 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Cat Poop Joystick (N64) price

Cat Poop Joystick (N64) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cat Poop Joystick (N64) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of N64 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many N64 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand N64's tokenomics, explore N64 token's live price!

N64 Price Prediction Want to know where N64 might be heading? Our N64 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See N64 token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!