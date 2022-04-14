Catheon Gaming (CATHEON) Information

Recognised by KPMG & HSBC as one of the top 10 fastest growing Emerging Giants in Asia, Artisse Interactive is a leader in utilizing disruptive AI and blockchain technologies to reshape traditional industries.

Artisse can deliver hyper realistic imagery at scale by combining leading generative AI technology, a global licensed talent pool and finished art services. Our consumer app is the world's first AI-driven photography app that allows users to create entirely new, personalized photos instantly. Since launched, it has been ranked as the top new photo app in 20 countries and featured in TechCrunch, Daily Mail, and Forbes.

Artisse offers business solutions across numerous sectors such as advertising, modeling, lifestyle, tourism, and intellectual property, focusing on leveraging image AI to bring a transformative edge to conventional practices in these industries. Artisse expands creative horizons, scales operations and delivers unique variations at scale for companies to connect meaningfully with their customers.

Artisse Gaming is our comprehensive blockchain gaming ecosystem with one of the largest portfolios in the industry, bringing technical, gaming, and marketing expertise to provide Web3 game development, publishing, distribution (via the Artisse Game Center), advisory, and metaverse services. We are the leading Web3 partner of choice for leading traditional game developers and the platform of choice to incubate and launch “best-in-class” blockchain games and bring them to the widest possible audience.