Launched in July 2024 on the Solana blockchain, Catjak is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the Catjak meme, a new feline addition to the ever-growing Wojakverse. Rooted in internet culture, Catjak embodies the playful quirks of cats, offering a humorous and relatable addition to the Wojak family of memes.
True to its feline nature, Catjak has no master and follows no set plan—it moves with the independence and enigmatic charm of a cat. Its primary purpose is to celebrate the power of collective belief in memes and the joy they bring. Catjak represents the essence of memecoins: shared culture, humor, and the boundless potential of decentralized movements.
Understanding the tokenomics of Catjak (CATJAK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CATJAK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CATJAK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
