Discover key insights into CatSlap (SLAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

CatSlap (SLAP) Information

CatSlap ($SLAP) is a memecoin designed to combine cryptocurrency with entertainment through its unique slapping game and community-driven approach. The token launched directly on decentralized exchanges (DEX), aiming to compete with prominent memecoins such as $MOG, $CAT, $Popcat, and $MEW.

CatSlap’s primary goal is to create a community-centered experience while building trust through audits, partnerships, and a transparent development roadmap.