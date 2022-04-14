Catton AI (CATTON) Tokenomics
Catton AI (CATTON) Information
Catton AI: DNA Gaming Layer for AI Agents
Catton AI is a Web3 gaming project designed to integrate AI-driven NPCs (Non-Player Characters) with blockchain technology, creating an adaptive, user-driven gaming ecosystem. Launched in 2024, Catton AI operates on BNB Chain and Solana, leveraging smart contracts and AI algorithms to enable dynamic, programmable in-game experiences.
Project Overview
Catton AI introduces the DNA Gaming Layer, a framework where AI-powered NPCs evolve based on user interactions and strategic gameplay. Unlike traditional NPCs, which follow predefined scripts, Catton AI’s NPCs adapt to player behaviors, making gameplay more engaging and personalized. This approach enhances game depth while introducing new economic incentives within the Web3 space.
Core Features 1. AI-Powered NPCs - Players interact with AI-driven NPCs that learn and adapt, creating a dynamic and immersive gaming environment. 2. DNA Tokenization - NPCs possess unique, tokenized DNA traits, which players can upgrade, trade, or sell on blockchain marketplaces. 3. Game Economy - $CATTON token facilitates in-game purchases, AI NPC upgrades, staking rewards, and governance participation. 4. Cross-Chain Expansion - The project is expanding its ecosystem across BNB Chain, Solana, and TON, supporting multi-chain compatibility. 5. NFT Integration - AI NPCs can be transformed into NFT assets, allowing ownership, trading, and interoperability across blockchain games.
Token Utility
The $CATTON token serves multiple roles within the ecosystem: - In-Game Economy – Used for purchasing and upgrading AI NPCs, skins, and digital assets. - Staking & Rewards – Users stake $CATTON for passive rewards and ecosystem incentives. - Governance – Holders can vote on game development, AI model adjustments, and ecosystem upgrades. - Buyback & Burn Mechanism – A portion of ecosystem revenue contributes to token buybacks and burns.
Catton AI (CATTON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Catton AI (CATTON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Catton AI (CATTON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Catton AI (CATTON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CATTON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CATTON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CATTON's tokenomics, explore CATTON token's live price!
CATTON Price Prediction
Want to know where CATTON might be heading? Our CATTON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.