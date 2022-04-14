CATULU (CATULU) Tokenomics
CATULU (CATULU) Information
CATULU | THE THREADED FAMILIAR Catulu is like Tamagotchi for the Twitter age — except your pet lives on the timeline, and the more you play, the more everyone sees it.
Platform & Core Mechanics Platform: Twitter + Web3 (Solana) Core Loop: Tweeting = Feeding, Cleansing, Training Tokens: $CATULU (native currency of the ecosystem)
Level up your characters to unlock more avatar images , get into top ranks on leaderboard and earn LP rewards.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CATULU (CATULU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of CATULU (CATULU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CATULU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CATULU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.