CATULU Price (CATULU)
The live price of CATULU (CATULU) today is 0.00003738 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 37.37K USD. CATULU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CATULU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CATULU price change within the day is -23.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.96M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CATULU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CATULU price information.
During today, the price change of CATULU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CATULU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CATULU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CATULU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-23.84%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CATULU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.36%
-23.84%
-92.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CATULU | THE THREADED FAMILIAR Catulu is like Tamagotchi for the Twitter age — except your pet lives on the timeline, and the more you play, the more everyone sees it. Platform & Core Mechanics Platform: Twitter + Web3 (Solana) Core Loop: Tweeting = Feeding, Cleansing, Training Tokens: $CATULU (native currency of the ecosystem) Level up your characters to unlock more avatar images , get into top ranks on leaderboard and earn LP rewards.
Understanding the tokenomics of CATULU (CATULU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CATULU token's extensive tokenomics now!
