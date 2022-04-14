Catvax (CATVAX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Catvax (CATVAX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Catvax (CATVAX) Information Inspired by the indomitable spirit of Sheikh Kita, Catvax stands as a testament to the power of community, compassion, and change. As we navigate the complexities of the digital age, Catvax offers a beacon of hope and a path towards a more inclusive, empathetic, and supportive world. Official Website: https://catvax.gay Whitepaper: https://catvax.gay Buy CATVAX Now!

Catvax (CATVAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Catvax (CATVAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 290.95K $ 290.95K $ 290.95K Total Supply: $ 83.94M $ 83.94M $ 83.94M Circulating Supply: $ 83.94M $ 83.94M $ 83.94M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 290.95K $ 290.95K $ 290.95K All-Time High: $ 0.097725 $ 0.097725 $ 0.097725 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0034634 $ 0.0034634 $ 0.0034634 Learn more about Catvax (CATVAX) price

Catvax (CATVAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Catvax (CATVAX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CATVAX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CATVAX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CATVAX's tokenomics, explore CATVAX token's live price!

