CC0 Company is a crypto-native e-commerce platform built on Base that enables merchants to deploy tokenized stores in under 5 minutes. Each store is associated with its own Brand Coin (Content Coin) via Zora Protocol, creating a tokenized commerce ecosystem where merchants earn trading fees while paying zero transaction fees. Key Features

⚡ 5-Minute Deployment - From wallet connection to live store 💰 Zero Platform Fees - Merchants keep 100% of sales 🪙 Automatic Tokenization - CC0 Coins via Zora Protocol 🔗 Crypto-Only Payments - Base network, no fiat processing 💳 Single Payment Token per Store - USDC, ETH, memecoins, or CC0 Coins 📊 Real-Time Pricing - Live token price feeds 🎨 CC0 Philosophy - Copyright-free content ⚡ Hybrid Architecture - Traditional backend + blockchain payments