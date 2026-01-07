CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Tokenomics

CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY)
Market Cap:
$ 70.00K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 502.31M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 139.35K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00354715
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00008523
Current Price:
$ 0.00013971
CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Information

CC0 Company is a crypto-native e-commerce platform built on Base that enables merchants to deploy tokenized stores in under 5 minutes. Each store is associated with its own Brand Coin (Content Coin) via Zora Protocol, creating a tokenized commerce ecosystem where merchants earn trading fees while paying zero transaction fees. Key Features

⚡ 5-Minute Deployment - From wallet connection to live store 💰 Zero Platform Fees - Merchants keep 100% of sales 🪙 Automatic Tokenization - CC0 Coins via Zora Protocol 🔗 Crypto-Only Payments - Base network, no fiat processing 💳 Single Payment Token per Store - USDC, ETH, memecoins, or CC0 Coins 📊 Real-Time Pricing - Live token price feeds 🎨 CC0 Philosophy - Copyright-free content ⚡ Hybrid Architecture - Traditional backend + blockchain payments

Official Website:
https://cc0.company

CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CC0COMPANY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CC0COMPANY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CC0COMPANY's tokenomics, explore CC0COMPANY token's live price!

CC0COMPANY Price Prediction

Want to know where CC0COMPANY might be heading? Our CC0COMPANY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

