The live CC0 COMPANY price today is 0.00098293 USD.CC0COMPANY market cap is 493,737 USD. Track real-time CC0COMPANY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 CC0COMPANY to USD Live Price:

CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:00:19 (UTC+8)

CC0 COMPANY Price Today

The live CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) price today is $ 0.00098293, with a 3.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current CC0COMPANY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00098293 per CC0COMPANY.

CC0 COMPANY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 493,737, with a circulating supply of 502.31M CC0COMPANY. During the last 24 hours, CC0COMPANY traded between $ 0.00016263 (low) and $ 0.00098302 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00354715, while the all-time low was $ 0.00007036.

In short-term performance, CC0COMPANY moved -0.00% in the last hour and +652.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Market Information

The current Market Cap of CC0 COMPANY is $ 493.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CC0COMPANY is 502.31M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 982.93K.

CC0 COMPANY Price History USD

CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CC0 COMPANY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CC0 COMPANY to USD was $ +0.0021801486.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CC0 COMPANY to USD was $ +0.0033552063.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CC0 COMPANY to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+3.62%
30 Days$ +0.0021801486+221.80%
60 Days$ +0.0033552063+341.35%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for CC0 COMPANY

CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CC0COMPANY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of CC0 COMPANY could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price CC0 COMPANY will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CC0COMPANY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking CC0 COMPANY Price Prediction.

What is CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY)

CC0 Company is a crypto-native e-commerce platform built on Base that enables merchants to deploy tokenized stores in under 5 minutes. Each store is associated with its own Brand Coin (Content Coin) via Zora Protocol, creating a tokenized commerce ecosystem where merchants earn trading fees while paying zero transaction fees. Key Features

⚡ 5-Minute Deployment - From wallet connection to live store 💰 Zero Platform Fees - Merchants keep 100% of sales 🪙 Automatic Tokenization - CC0 Coins via Zora Protocol 🔗 Crypto-Only Payments - Base network, no fiat processing 💳 Single Payment Token per Store - USDC, ETH, memecoins, or CC0 Coins 📊 Real-Time Pricing - Live token price feeds 🎨 CC0 Philosophy - Copyright-free content ⚡ Hybrid Architecture - Traditional backend + blockchain payments

CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Resource

About CC0 COMPANY

How much is CC0 COMPANY worth right now?

CC0 COMPANY is currently trading at ₹0.088778846035144395000, with a price movement of 3.62% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is CC0COMPANY going up or down today?

CC0COMPANY has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Base Ecosystem,E-commerce,Zora Creator ecosystem.

How popular is CC0 COMPANY today?

The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling CC0COMPANY.

What makes CC0 COMPANY different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Base Ecosystem,E-commerce,Zora Creator category and built on the -- network, CC0COMPANY offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much CC0COMPANY exists in the market?

There are 502312317.79349506 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is CC0 COMPANY's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.320380783691170725000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.006354958752945540000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:00:19 (UTC+8)

CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

