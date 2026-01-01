CC0 COMPANY Price (CC0COMPANY)
The live CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) price today is $ 0.00098293, with a 3.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current CC0COMPANY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00098293 per CC0COMPANY.
CC0 COMPANY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 493,737, with a circulating supply of 502.31M CC0COMPANY. During the last 24 hours, CC0COMPANY traded between $ 0.00016263 (low) and $ 0.00098302 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00354715, while the all-time low was $ 0.00007036.
In short-term performance, CC0COMPANY moved -0.00% in the last hour and +652.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of CC0 COMPANY is $ 493.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CC0COMPANY is 502.31M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 982.93K.
-0.00%
+3.62%
+652.43%
+652.43%
During today, the price change of CC0 COMPANY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CC0 COMPANY to USD was $ +0.0021801486.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CC0 COMPANY to USD was $ +0.0033552063.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CC0 COMPANY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.62%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0021801486
|+221.80%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0033552063
|+341.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of CC0 COMPANY could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
CC0 Company is a crypto-native e-commerce platform built on Base that enables merchants to deploy tokenized stores in under 5 minutes. Each store is associated with its own Brand Coin (Content Coin) via Zora Protocol, creating a tokenized commerce ecosystem where merchants earn trading fees while paying zero transaction fees. Key Features
⚡ 5-Minute Deployment - From wallet connection to live store 💰 Zero Platform Fees - Merchants keep 100% of sales 🪙 Automatic Tokenization - CC0 Coins via Zora Protocol 🔗 Crypto-Only Payments - Base network, no fiat processing 💳 Single Payment Token per Store - USDC, ETH, memecoins, or CC0 Coins 📊 Real-Time Pricing - Live token price feeds 🎨 CC0 Philosophy - Copyright-free content ⚡ Hybrid Architecture - Traditional backend + blockchain payments
How much is CC0 COMPANY worth right now?
CC0 COMPANY is currently trading at ₹0.088778846035144395000, with a price movement of 3.62% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is CC0COMPANY going up or down today?
CC0COMPANY has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Base Ecosystem,E-commerce,Zora Creator ecosystem.
How popular is CC0 COMPANY today?
The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling CC0COMPANY.
What makes CC0 COMPANY different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Base Ecosystem,E-commerce,Zora Creator category and built on the -- network, CC0COMPANY offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much CC0COMPANY exists in the market?
There are 502312317.79349506 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is CC0 COMPANY's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.320380783691170725000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.006354958752945540000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
