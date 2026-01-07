Cerebrix is a decentralized AI platform built on the Solana blockchain that provides seamless access to a diverse range of artificial intelligence models through a single ecosystem. It enables users to generate images, videos, text, and sound using integrated AI models, all powered by the $CRBRX token. The platform combines blockchain transparency with AI accessibility, ensuring secure, non-custodial interactions via Phantom wallet authentication.

Through its ecosystem, users gain direct access to AI models without registration or data collection, maintaining complete privacy and ownership of generated content. $CRBRX functions as the utility and governance token of the Cerebrix ecosystem, granting holders benefits such as staking rewards, revenue sharing, and access to all AI tools available on the platform.

Cerebrix’s roadmap outlines an ambitious expansion, including staking implementation and revenue distribution (November 2025), 50+ AI model integrations and API documentation (December 2025), Tier-1 exchange listings (January 2026), and the launch of a decentralized AI marketplace (Q1 2026). The project aims to democratize AI innovation by empowering both developers and creators to use, train, and monetize advanced AI models in a transparent and decentralized environment.