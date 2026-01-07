Cerebrix AI (CRBRX) Tokenomics
Cerebrix is a decentralized AI platform built on the Solana blockchain that provides seamless access to a diverse range of artificial intelligence models through a single ecosystem. It enables users to generate images, videos, text, and sound using integrated AI models, all powered by the $CRBRX token. The platform combines blockchain transparency with AI accessibility, ensuring secure, non-custodial interactions via Phantom wallet authentication.
Through its ecosystem, users gain direct access to AI models without registration or data collection, maintaining complete privacy and ownership of generated content. $CRBRX functions as the utility and governance token of the Cerebrix ecosystem, granting holders benefits such as staking rewards, revenue sharing, and access to all AI tools available on the platform.
Cerebrix’s roadmap outlines an ambitious expansion, including staking implementation and revenue distribution (November 2025), 50+ AI model integrations and API documentation (December 2025), Tier-1 exchange listings (January 2026), and the launch of a decentralized AI marketplace (Q1 2026). The project aims to democratize AI innovation by empowering both developers and creators to use, train, and monetize advanced AI models in a transparent and decentralized environment.
Cerebrix AI (CRBRX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cerebrix AI (CRBRX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CRBRX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CRBRX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
CRBRX Price Prediction
Want to know where CRBRX might be heading? Our CRBRX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
