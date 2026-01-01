Cerebrix AI Price Today

The live Cerebrix AI (CRBRX) price today is $ 0, with a 6.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRBRX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CRBRX.

Cerebrix AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 95,643, with a circulating supply of 999.37M CRBRX. During the last 24 hours, CRBRX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CRBRX moved +1.34% in the last hour and +14.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cerebrix AI (CRBRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 95.64K$ 95.64K $ 95.64K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 95.64K$ 95.64K $ 95.64K Circulation Supply 999.37M 999.37M 999.37M Total Supply 999,374,012.535477 999,374,012.535477 999,374,012.535477

