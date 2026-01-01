Cerebrix AI Price (CRBRX)
The live Cerebrix AI (CRBRX) price today is $ 0, with a 6.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRBRX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CRBRX.
Cerebrix AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 95,643, with a circulating supply of 999.37M CRBRX. During the last 24 hours, CRBRX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, CRBRX moved +1.34% in the last hour and +14.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Cerebrix AI is $ 95.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRBRX is 999.37M, with a total supply of 999374012.535477. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95.64K.
During today, the price change of Cerebrix AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cerebrix AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cerebrix AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cerebrix AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.99%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-61.69%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Cerebrix AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Cerebrix is a decentralized AI platform built on the Solana blockchain that provides seamless access to a diverse range of artificial intelligence models through a single ecosystem. It enables users to generate images, videos, text, and sound using integrated AI models, all powered by the $CRBRX token. The platform combines blockchain transparency with AI accessibility, ensuring secure, non-custodial interactions via Phantom wallet authentication.
Through its ecosystem, users gain direct access to AI models without registration or data collection, maintaining complete privacy and ownership of generated content. $CRBRX functions as the utility and governance token of the Cerebrix ecosystem, granting holders benefits such as staking rewards, revenue sharing, and access to all AI tools available on the platform.
Cerebrix’s roadmap outlines an ambitious expansion, including staking implementation and revenue distribution (November 2025), 50+ AI model integrations and API documentation (December 2025), Tier-1 exchange listings (January 2026), and the launch of a decentralized AI marketplace (Q1 2026). The project aims to democratize AI innovation by empowering both developers and creators to use, train, and monetize advanced AI models in a transparent and decentralized environment.
What is the current price of Cerebrix AI?
Cerebrix AI is trading at ₹0.008659037743673805000, experiencing a price movement of -6.99% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Cerebrix AI is ₹0.038153235878613630000, while the ATL is ₹0.005361431943929040000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of CRBRX today?
The market capitalization sits at ₹8638534.9631604645000, placing the asset at rank #7215 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Cerebrix AI's market participation?
The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with CRBRX.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 999374012.535477 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Cerebrix AI fall under?
Cerebrix AI is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact CRBRX's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables CRBRX to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
