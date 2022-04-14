Cerebrum (CBM) Information

Introducing Cerebrum: a powerful ecosystem for Agentic AI, built on three core components: AI Agent Builder: Build, Customize, or Integrate Cerebrum's AI Agent Builder lets you create intelligent agents your way. Build from the ground up, customize existing templates, or bring your own agent (BYOA) like Deep Pavlov or ElizaOS. This component provides the foundation for your AI workforce, offering flexibility and control over agent creation. Hugging Face & Custom Tools: Open-Source Power and Data Access Cerebrum seamlessly integrates with Hugging Face, granting your agents access to the largest library of open-source Large Language Models (LLMs). This unlocks advanced AI capabilities, from natural language processing to code generation. Additionally, a custom framework enables agents to interact with your local data and live web data, expanding their knowledge and reach. Decentralized Hosting: Cost-Effective and Community-Powered Cerebrum's decentralized model hosting network distributes the computational load of running LLMs. Users contribute their devices, earning money while powering the network. This approach significantly reduces costs compared to traditional cloud services and makes powerful AI more accessible.