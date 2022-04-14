Chain Talk Daily (CTD) Tokenomics
At ChainTalkDaily, our mission is to empower individuals through high-quality educational content about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. We believe that education is the foundation of informed decision-making in the crypto space.
We strive to break down complex concepts into digestible, engaging content that anyone can understand, regardless of their technical background. Our content spans topics like DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, stablecoins, Web3 wallets, and blockchain fundamentals. The CTD token serves as an access and engagement tool within our ecosystem, rewarding learners, granting access to exclusive content, and enabling community governance through future use cases.
Understanding the tokenomics of Chain Talk Daily (CTD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CTD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CTD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
