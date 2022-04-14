Chainpal (CPAL) Tokenomics
Chainpal (CPAL) Information
Welcome to Chainpal, a Telegram-based trading bot to snipe new tokens and trade existing ones that are already live with unparalleled safety and speed in addition to being the only bot on the market that allows for custom trading strategies and text to trade AI integration which allows for multiple trade conditions to be executed with just one prompt and trade based on Market Cap, Price and percentages.
Chainpal allows you to trade on the go right from your Telegram account without the need to connect your wallet to slow DEX UI's and then wait to confirm trades through your wallet. With this powerful tool you can preset values like slippage, gas and auto-approve transactions to trade with lightning speed.
With our novel Simulator and anti-rug features powered by 5 unique and reputable Scanners integrated right into the core of our trading systems and encrypted user info fortified by 2FA logins, Chainpal has been built with security in mind, filling the current flaws in the market.
Chainpal (CPAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chainpal (CPAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Chainpal (CPAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Chainpal (CPAL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CPAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CPAL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CPAL's tokenomics, explore CPAL token's live price!
CPAL Price Prediction
Want to know where CPAL might be heading? Our CPAL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.