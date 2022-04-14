CHEEKS (CHEEKS) Tokenomics
CHEEKS (CHEEKS) Information
Meet Cheeks, Ponke's best friend and the undisputed banana aficionado of the Solana ecosystem. Cheeks is not just another monkey; he's a symbol of community, camaraderie, and crypto fun. With an insatiable appetite for bananas, Cheeks is always on the hunt for the next big thing in the Solana jungle.
As a key figure in the growing community of Chad Monkeys, Cheeks embodies the playful yet determined spirit of this vibrant group. He brings together enthusiasts, traders, and innovators, all united by their love for memes, bananas, and the boundless possibilities of the Solana blockchain. Whether he's munching on his favorite fruit or leading the charge in new crypto adventures, Cheeks is always at the heart of the action, inspiring others to join the fun and embrace the future of digital assets.
CHEEKS (CHEEKS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CHEEKS (CHEEKS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
CHEEKS (CHEEKS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CHEEKS (CHEEKS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHEEKS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHEEKS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CHEEKS's tokenomics, explore CHEEKS token's live price!
CHEEKS Price Prediction
Want to know where CHEEKS might be heading? Our CHEEKS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.