Discover key insights into Chester ($CHESTER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Chester ($CHESTER) Information

$CHESTER is a memecoin on the Abstract Chain named after the chain's co-founder Luca Netz's dog.

Chester is Luca's current dog and beloved companion.

Luca Netz adopted Chester in 2023, and this is a tribute coin to him as the co-founder of the Abstract chain.

This token is dedicated to Chester, Luca and the future of Abstract.

This is a meme coin for entertainment purposes focused on building a great community on the Abstract chain and raising awareness of the Abstract ecosystem.