Chilling Toad Price (CTOAD)
The live price of Chilling Toad (CTOAD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 21.75K USD. CTOAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chilling Toad Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Chilling Toad price change within the day is +0.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.68M USD
During today, the price change of Chilling Toad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chilling Toad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chilling Toad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chilling Toad to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.45%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+18.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-4.74%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chilling Toad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.45%
-1.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chilling Toad ($CTOAD) is a meme token built on the Solana blockchain, representing a laid-back, community-driven ethos. The project’s purpose is to foster a fun and inclusive ecosystem centered around the "chill" lifestyle, encouraging community engagement, creativity, and relaxation. Key Features: Community-Driven: The $CTOAD token powers an active and engaging community of like-minded individuals who value humor, creativity, and stress-free collaboration. Accessibility: With a focus on simplicity, $CTOAD offers easy access and low barriers to entry for new blockchain users, leveraging Solana’s fast and low-cost infrastructure. $CTOAD is more than a meme token—it’s a representation of a carefree lifestyle, providing value to its holders through ongoing community-led initiatives and innovative integrations within the blockchain space.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
