chomik Price (CHOMIK)
The live price of chomik (CHOMIK) today is 0.00002463 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 24.59K USD. CHOMIK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key chomik Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- chomik price change within the day is -15.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.30M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CHOMIK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHOMIK price information.
During today, the price change of chomik to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of chomik to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of chomik to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of chomik to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-15.53%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of chomik: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-11.11%
-15.53%
-61.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chomik is about the characters virality and cuteness. Born as the mascot of a popular Web2 Polish File share program, he was made to visualise stages of the process, he is more than an hourglass.. he is memetic gold that fits in everywhere. Chomik is the narrative, the more you see him, the more timeless this age of web2 animorphisation becomes. Tech is functional, Chomik makes that tech fun and relatable.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CHOMIK to VND
₫0.64813845
|1 CHOMIK to AUD
A$0.0000376839
|1 CHOMIK to GBP
￡0.0000179799
|1 CHOMIK to EUR
€0.0000211818
|1 CHOMIK to USD
$0.00002463
|1 CHOMIK to MYR
RM0.0001044312
|1 CHOMIK to TRY
₺0.0009701757
|1 CHOMIK to JPY
¥0.0035494293
|1 CHOMIK to RUB
₽0.0019647351
|1 CHOMIK to INR
₹0.0021208893
|1 CHOMIK to IDR
Rp0.4037704272
|1 CHOMIK to KRW
₩0.0336475356
|1 CHOMIK to PHP
₱0.0013810041
|1 CHOMIK to EGP
￡E.0.0012243573
|1 CHOMIK to BRL
R$0.0001364502
|1 CHOMIK to CAD
C$0.0000332505
|1 CHOMIK to BDT
৳0.0030120027
|1 CHOMIK to NGN
₦0.038009016
|1 CHOMIK to UAH
₴0.0010169727
|1 CHOMIK to VES
Bs0.002463
|1 CHOMIK to PKR
Rs0.0069693048
|1 CHOMIK to KZT
₸0.0126435642
|1 CHOMIK to THB
฿0.0007975194
|1 CHOMIK to TWD
NT$0.0007275702
|1 CHOMIK to AED
د.إ0.0000903921
|1 CHOMIK to CHF
Fr0.0000199503
|1 CHOMIK to HKD
HK$0.0001930992
|1 CHOMIK to MAD
.د.م0.0002243793
|1 CHOMIK to MXN
$0.0004669848