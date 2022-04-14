Choruz AI (CHORUZ) Tokenomics
Choruz AI (CHORUZ) Information
Choruz is an innovative platform at the intersection of music, AI, and Web3 technology. It aims to democratize music creation, redefine fan engagement, and establish new revenue streams for both creators and listeners.
Our Vision: To build a decentralized music ecosystem where anyone can create, share, and monetize music seamlessly, leveraging cutting-edge AI tools and blockchain technology.
Core Features: • AI Music Generation: Anyone can create professional-quality songs and albums with ease, removing traditional barriers to music production. • Music NFTs: Empower artists and fans to own, trade, and earn from music creations using blockchain technology. • Decentralized Rewards: Through $CHORUZ, users can access premium features, stake for rewards, and participate in a “Listen-to-Earn” economy. • Community-Driven Platform: A robust governance model ensures the community has a voice in the platform’s direction.
Choruz isn’t just about creating music—it’s about transforming the way we interact with it, bridging the gap between creators, fans, and technology in a decentralized, collaborative environment.
Choruz AI (CHORUZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Choruz AI (CHORUZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Choruz AI (CHORUZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Choruz AI (CHORUZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHORUZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHORUZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CHORUZ's tokenomics, explore CHORUZ token's live price!
CHORUZ Price Prediction
Want to know where CHORUZ might be heading? Our CHORUZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.