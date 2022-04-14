Christ Is King (CIK) Tokenomics
Christ Is King (CIK) Information
$CIK is the first major faith-based meme coin and tokenized community, uniting 2.4B+ Christians worldwide under one banner: Christ is King. Blending the viral power of memecoins with a mission-driven purpose, $CIK empowers a decentralized, borderless movement for Kingdom impact. $CIK is backed by a KYC’d and Certik-audited core team whose members have been instrumental in multiple $100M+ token launches. Whether you’re here for the culture, the chart, or the cause—this is your moment. Decentralized. Unstoppable. Eternal.
Christ Is King (CIK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Christ Is King (CIK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Christ Is King (CIK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Christ Is King (CIK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CIK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CIK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.