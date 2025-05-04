Christianity Coin Price (CHRIST)
The live price of Christianity Coin (CHRIST) today is 0.00007844 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 78.78K USD. CHRIST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Christianity Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Christianity Coin price change within the day is +28.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.92M USD
During today, the price change of Christianity Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Christianity Coin to USD was $ +0.0000298465.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Christianity Coin to USD was $ -0.0000209633.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Christianity Coin to USD was $ -0.00007046749768323795.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+28.78%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000298465
|+38.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000209633
|-26.72%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00007046749768323795
|-47.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Christianity Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
+28.78%
+6.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We are a coalition of like-minded Christians who were tired of seeing our Lord and Savior’s name used for scam and manipulation in the memecoin realm. Christianity Coin will safeguard Christ’s name and mission on the blockchain, create a community where Christians in crypto feel at home, and donate to charitable organizations if our community achieves prosperity. The Crusaders hope to pioneer #ShareFi and be the market leader in #FaithFi This space will be proud of the mission and execution of our Crusaders… our charity wallet, protected by multi-sig, is earmarked for charity. First $81k donated to charity on May 22nd to combat child trafficking. $Christ https://app.endaoment.org/christianitycoin
