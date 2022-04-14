Christianity Coin (CHRIST) Tokenomics
We are a coalition of like-minded Christians who were tired of seeing our Lord and Savior’s name used for scam and manipulation in the memecoin realm.
Christianity Coin will safeguard Christ’s name and mission on the blockchain, create a community where Christians in crypto feel at home, and donate to charitable organizations if our community achieves prosperity.
The Crusaders hope to pioneer #ShareFi and be the market leader in #FaithFi
This space will be proud of the mission and execution of our Crusaders… our charity wallet, protected by multi-sig, is earmarked for charity. First $81k donated to charity on May 22nd to combat child trafficking. $Christ
https://app.endaoment.org/christianitycoin
Christianity Coin (CHRIST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Christianity Coin (CHRIST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHRIST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHRIST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.