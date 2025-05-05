ChubbyAkita Price (CAKITA)
The live price of ChubbyAkita (CAKITA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CAKITA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ChubbyAkita Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- ChubbyAkita price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CAKITA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAKITA price information.
During today, the price change of ChubbyAkita to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ChubbyAkita to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ChubbyAkita to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ChubbyAkita to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ChubbyAkita: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chubby Akita $CAKITA is a fair deflationary decentralized community experiment. With a built in burn and redistribution function, anyone willing to hold $CAKITA may potentially be rewarded with chubby gains.
