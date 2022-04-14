Clicking Cat (CLICK) Tokenomics
CLICK is a meme project celebrating one of the most famous cat gifs of all time. An ordinary cat, who did not choose his calling, rather his calling chose him, suddenly realized that if he doesn't take matters to his own hands he will not achieve his life goals. He has taken action, and immediately got to work. The cat's work never ends, he clicks to eternity trying to reach his ultimate high meaning in life. It is a metaphore of our own journey, chasing our dreams, looking for a calling, always feeling it's one click away.
Understanding the tokenomics of Clicking Cat (CLICK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CLICK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CLICK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
