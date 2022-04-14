CLONES (CLONES) Information

World’s 1st Decentralized AI Training Platform where YOU create, own & trade the IP.

Anything a human can do on a desktop can be captured as training data, tokenized & traded, enabling true liquid ownership of AI datasets powering computer-use agents.

For the first time, you hold the tools to create value in the data economy, fueling the leap from thinking AI agents to doing AI agents—where you create the data they need to perform.