Clown: The Gamified Marketing Platform that turns X into your playground. Make marketing fun again. Clown transforms campaigns into viral games, where real people (our “Clowns”) spread your message across X for rewards.

Projects launch a campaign with a clear message and reward pool. Clowns amplify it organically via posts on their own networks.

Earn by impact - Clowns are paid proportionally to verified reach & engagement (likes, reposts, replies).

Clown Gamified Marketing is a win-win for both projects as clowns. Projects get access to authentic, hyper-engaged networks with no bots and Clowns monetize their influence, with just their voice.