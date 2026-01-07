Clown (CLOWN) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 337.36K
Total Supply:
$ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 1000.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 337.36K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00122678
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00033736
Clown (CLOWN) Information

Clown: The Gamified Marketing Platform that turns X into your playground. Make marketing fun again. Clown transforms campaigns into viral games, where real people (our “Clowns”) spread your message across X for rewards.

Projects launch a campaign with a clear message and reward pool. Clowns amplify it organically via posts on their own networks.

Earn by impact - Clowns are paid proportionally to verified reach & engagement (likes, reposts, replies).

Clown Gamified Marketing is a win-win for both projects as clowns. Projects get access to authentic, hyper-engaged networks with no bots and Clowns monetize their influence, with just their voice.

Official Website:
https://clown.it.com

Clown (CLOWN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Clown (CLOWN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CLOWN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CLOWN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

