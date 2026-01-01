Clown Price Today

The live Clown (CLOWN) price today is $ 0, with a 1.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLOWN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLOWN.

Clown currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 442,202, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M CLOWN. During the last 24 hours, CLOWN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00122678, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLOWN moved +0.66% in the last hour and +44.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Clown (CLOWN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 442.20K$ 442.20K $ 442.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 442.20K$ 442.20K $ 442.20K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,968.0585 999,999,968.0585 999,999,968.0585

The current Market Cap of Clown is $ 442.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLOWN is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999968.0585. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 442.20K.