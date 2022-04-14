CNNS (CNNS) Tokenomics
Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is an innovative content ecosystem based on Blockchain technology. It solves various issues existing in current content system through blockchain’s advanced features such as consensus mechanism and smart contract, aiming to create a more open, efficient and trustworthy content era
CNN platform proposes numerous innovative mechanisms based on blockchain technology such as Content Circulation Mechanism (CCM) based on the tamper-proof feature of blockchain, Contribution Based Revenue Share (CBRS) mechanism based on ZhangRank which is proposed by Professor Shoucheng Zhang as well as decentralized user acquisition and incentive plan. These mechanisms help break the barrier between content communities, facilitate the fairness of revenue share and improve the effectiveness of user acquisition and incentive program.
CNN Platform has built strategic partnership with NewsDog, the NO.1 news app in India to create a new chapter in India and global content market. CNN Advisory board consists of world-renowned professors such as Prof. Jianqing Fan, successful investors such as Yahui Zhou, Kevin Wen as well as blockchain influencers such as Mickey Tian. Team members are top talents from Snapchat, Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu and Goldman Sachs
Understanding the tokenomics of CNNS (CNNS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CNNS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CNNS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
