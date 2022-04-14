COCO COIN (COCO) Tokenomics
COCO COIN (COCO) Information
COCO Project Description:
Purpose: COCO is a Social Finance (SocialFi) meme token designed to create a vibrant and engaging community around digital assets. Our aim is to blend social interaction with financial opportunities, offering a fun and rewarding experience for our users.
Function: COCO operates as a meme token within the SocialFi space, leveraging community-driven initiatives and social engagement to drive its value and utility. The token facilitates social interactions, rewards active community participation, and supports various social-based events and activities.
Utility: The COCO token has several key uses within the ecosystem:
Community Engagement: COCO fosters a lively community by incentivizing interaction and participation through social activities. Rewards: Token holders can earn rewards through community engagement and participating in special events. Social Events: COCO supports various social-based events that enhance the user experience and drive token adoption. COCO aims to combine the excitement of meme culture with the benefits of social finance, creating a unique and interactive platform that rewards users for their involvement and enthusiasm.
COCO COIN (COCO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for COCO COIN (COCO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
COCO COIN (COCO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of COCO COIN (COCO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COCO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COCO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.