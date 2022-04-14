CODE (CODE) Information

Code is the first SPL-2.0 Solana Inscription Token , minted with the IQ6900 code-in inscription standard. A revolutionary approach, using inscriptions for a 100% fair launch, with no insiders. Inscription mints, following the original BRC-20 essence, are then redeemed for standard SPL tokens and tradable on Solana Decentralized Exchanges. The redeeming step is called "Validation". It checks for valid mints, following the first is first BRC-20 rule, then allows you to validate your mint by paying a fee that is added to the LP, together with a part of the tokens (80/20 mint/lp ratio). Non-validated mints are burned from circulation, after a 24h time frame.