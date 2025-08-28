What is CODE (CODE)

Code is the first SPL-2.0 Solana Inscription Token , minted with the IQ6900 code-in inscription standard. A revolutionary approach, using inscriptions for a 100% fair launch, with no insiders. Inscription mints, following the original BRC-20 essence, are then redeemed for standard SPL tokens and tradable on Solana Decentralized Exchanges. The redeeming step is called "Validation". It checks for valid mints, following the first is first BRC-20 rule, then allows you to validate your mint by paying a fee that is added to the LP, together with a part of the tokens (80/20 mint/lp ratio). Non-validated mints are burned from circulation, after a 24h time frame.

CODE (CODE) Resource Official Website

CODE Price Prediction (USD)

CODE to Local Currencies

CODE (CODE) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CODE (CODE) How much is CODE (CODE) worth today? The live CODE price in USD is 0.00405091 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CODE to USD price? $ 0.00405091 . Check out The current price of CODE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of CODE? The market cap for CODE is $ 80.20K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CODE? The circulating supply of CODE is 19.79M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CODE? CODE achieved an ATH price of 0.01376831 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CODE? CODE saw an ATL price of 0.00380621 USD . What is the trading volume of CODE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CODE is -- USD . Will CODE go higher this year? CODE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CODE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

CODE (CODE) Important Industry Updates