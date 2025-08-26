More About CODY

Cody (CODY) real-time price is $0.00000513. Over the past 24 hours, CODY traded between a low of $ 0.00000459 and a high of $ 0.00000585, showing active market volatility. CODY's all-time high price is $ 0.00000585, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000459.

In terms of short-term performance, CODY has changed by +2.02% over the past hour, -9.86% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days.

The current Market Cap of Cody is $ 205.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CODY is 40.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 512.61K.

What is Cody (CODY)

Meet Cody — an onchain AI code-cracking game on @base and 2025 Onchain SF Summit winner. Each day a new secret drops and the prize pool grows daily. Guess with USDC to get a 0–100% score; the closer you are, the higher you rank. First to crack it wins the prize and unlocks the full pot for the leaderboard. Built with help from the Base team and the Clanker team. Play now on Base. Try a guess. Now!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

How much is Cody (CODY) worth today?
The live CODY price in USD is 0.00000513 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CODY to USD price?
The current price of CODY to USD is $ 0.00000513. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Cody?
The market cap for CODY is $ 205.04K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CODY?
The circulating supply of CODY is 40.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CODY?
CODY achieved an ATH price of 0.00000585 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CODY?
CODY saw an ATL price of 0.00000459 USD.
What is the trading volume of CODY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CODY is -- USD.
Will CODY go higher this year?
CODY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CODY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
