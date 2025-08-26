What is Cody (CODY)

Meet Cody — an onchain AI code-cracking game on @base and 2025 Onchain SF Summit winner. Each day a new secret drops and the prize pool grows daily. Guess with USDC to get a 0–100% score; the closer you are, the higher you rank. First to crack it wins the prize and unlocks the full pot for the leaderboard. Built with help from the Base team and the Clanker team. Play now on Base. Try a guess. Now!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cody (CODY) Resource Official Website

Cody Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Cody (CODY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Cody (CODY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Cody.

Check the Cody price prediction now!

CODY to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Cody (CODY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cody (CODY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CODY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cody (CODY) How much is Cody (CODY) worth today? The live CODY price in USD is 0.00000513 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CODY to USD price? $ 0.00000513 . Check out The current price of CODY to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Cody? The market cap for CODY is $ 205.04K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CODY? The circulating supply of CODY is 40.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CODY? CODY achieved an ATH price of 0.00000585 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CODY? CODY saw an ATL price of 0.00000459 USD . What is the trading volume of CODY? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CODY is -- USD . Will CODY go higher this year? CODY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CODY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Cody (CODY) Important Industry Updates