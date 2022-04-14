Coin on Base (COIN) Information

$COIN is the meme that doesn't want to be one.

Born without a roadmap, no team, no plan, $COIN isn’t here to convince you. There are no influencers, no Discord mods, no marketing budgets—just a name that hits too close to home and a launch that feels too aligned to be an accident. It pays homage to Coinbase, the on-ramp for millions into crypto, while existing completely outside the system it nods to.

There’s no promise here—only presence. $COIN exists because it had to. Because a token called $COIN, on Base, with no devs and no agenda, is too perfect to ignore. It spreads not through hype but through curiosity, conviction, and a growing sense that maybe, just maybe, this isn’t random.

No team. No plan. No lies. Just $COIN.