Coin on Solana Price (COIN)
Coin on Solana (COIN) is currently trading at 0.00003446 USD with a market cap of $ 34.63K USD. COIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Coin on Solana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coin on Solana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coin on Solana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coin on Solana to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.83%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Coin on Solana: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.27%
-2.83%
-97.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$COIN is a decentralized digital currency project positioned as a community-driven, anti-establishment movement rather than a traditional financial asset. The core purpose of the project is to challenge and disintermediate established financial systems and "middlemen." Its ethos is rooted in decentralization, operating without a formal corporate structure, board of directors, or IPO process, suggesting a community-owned and governed model. The project's function appears to be that of a "memecoin," where its value and utility are derived from community sentiment, collective action, and viral marketing. The $COIN token serves as a symbol of participation in this "hostile takeover" of conventional finance, making it primarily a speculative asset for individuals who align with its disruptive and decentralized ideology.
|1 COIN to VND
₫0.9068149
|1 COIN to AUD
A$0.0000527238
|1 COIN to GBP
￡0.0000255004
|1 COIN to EUR
€0.000029291
|1 COIN to USD
$0.00003446
|1 COIN to MYR
RM0.0001461104
|1 COIN to TRY
₺0.001404245
|1 COIN to JPY
¥0.00506562
|1 COIN to ARS
ARS$0.045581965
|1 COIN to RUB
₽0.0027440498
|1 COIN to INR
₹0.0030166284
|1 COIN to IDR
Rp0.5558063738
|1 COIN to KRW
₩0.0477946416
|1 COIN to PHP
₱0.0019645646
|1 COIN to EGP
￡E.0.0016716546
|1 COIN to BRL
R$0.0001871178
|1 COIN to CAD
C$0.0000472102
|1 COIN to BDT
৳0.0041813764
|1 COIN to NGN
₦0.0527716994
|1 COIN to UAH
₴0.0014238872
|1 COIN to VES
Bs0.0044798
|1 COIN to CLP
$0.03328836
|1 COIN to PKR
Rs0.0097673424
|1 COIN to KZT
₸0.0185966836
|1 COIN to THB
฿0.0011137472
|1 COIN to TWD
NT$0.0010293202
|1 COIN to AED
د.إ0.0001264682
|1 COIN to CHF
Fr0.000027568
|1 COIN to HKD
HK$0.0002701664
|1 COIN to MAD
.د.م0.0003115184
|1 COIN to MXN
$0.0006402668
|1 COIN to PLN
zł0.0001250898
|1 COIN to RON
лв0.0001495564
|1 COIN to SEK
kr0.000329093
|1 COIN to BGN
лв0.0000575482
|1 COIN to HUF
Ft0.0116771156
|1 COIN to CZK
Kč0.0007212478
|1 COIN to KWD
د.ك0.0000105103
|1 COIN to ILS
₪0.0001181978