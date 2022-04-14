Discover key insights into CoinCreate (CREA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

CoinCreate (CREA) Information

CoinCreate offers a complete suite of tools for deploying tokens, staking contracts, vesting contracts, governance systems, NFT collections, and more - all from a single platform. Say goodbye to multiple fragmented services and manage everything in one place.

Key Features • Over 9 contract types • Available on 8+ chains and counting • User friendly UI/UX dashboard • OpenZeppelin security • Fully customizable contracts • Cross-chain compatability

Key Benefits • Reduced contract development costs • Reduced development time • Access to secure templates • Rapid market entry • Easy-to-use

Target Audience • Web3 projects (existing & new) • Businesses • Average blockchain user • Artists

Launchpad & KYC Audits • Launch partner: PROOF PLATFORM • KYC and Audit Partner : ASSURE DEFI