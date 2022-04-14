COINE (COINE) Tokenomics
COINE (COINE) Information
Coine.io is a no-code platform designed for the memecoin community, enabling users to create and launch token websites in less than 2 minutes. With customizable templates and intuitive tools, the platform simplifies the process, allowing anyone to deploy professional-looking websites without technical expertise. Coine offers a free tier for basic site creation, while its premium tier—paid using SOL or $COINE tokens—unlocks advanced features like connecting custom domains.
Powered by its native $COINE token, which has a fixed supply of 1 billion, the platform provides additional benefits, including exclusive perks and access to premium features. Looking ahead, Coine.io’s roadmap includes exciting updates such as monthly subscriptions, a referral program, AI-driven site and image generation, and integration with platforms like Pumpfun. Additionally, the platform is committed to expanding the utility of the $COINE token, ensuring long-term value for the community.
COINE (COINE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for COINE (COINE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
COINE (COINE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of COINE (COINE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COINE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COINE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
COINE Price Prediction
