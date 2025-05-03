COINE Price (COINE)
The live price of COINE (COINE) today is 0.00005179 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 51.51K USD. COINE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key COINE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- COINE price change within the day is -2.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 994.58M USD
During today, the price change of COINE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of COINE to USD was $ -0.0000105664.
In the past 60 days, the price change of COINE to USD was $ -0.0000121980.
In the past 90 days, the price change of COINE to USD was $ -0.00006121886492032225.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000105664
|-20.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000121980
|-23.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00006121886492032225
|-54.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of COINE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.16%
-2.33%
+15.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Coine.io is a no-code platform designed for the memecoin community, enabling users to create and launch token websites in less than 2 minutes. With customizable templates and intuitive tools, the platform simplifies the process, allowing anyone to deploy professional-looking websites without technical expertise. Coine offers a free tier for basic site creation, while its premium tier—paid using SOL or $COINE tokens—unlocks advanced features like connecting custom domains. Powered by its native $COINE token, which has a fixed supply of 1 billion, the platform provides additional benefits, including exclusive perks and access to premium features. Looking ahead, Coine.io’s roadmap includes exciting updates such as monthly subscriptions, a referral program, AI-driven site and image generation, and integration with platforms like Pumpfun. Additionally, the platform is committed to expanding the utility of the $COINE token, ensuring long-term value for the community.
