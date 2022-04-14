Coinmetro (XCM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Coinmetro (XCM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Coinmetro (XCM) Information CoinMetro, a one-of-a-kind, licensed, and regulated financial platform that will fuel the future of blockchain innovation. Through a tokenized ecosystem CoinMetro provides a gateway for both novice and professional traders and investors to get involved in the crypto space with an ease of access not yet seen in the industry. Our goal, above all else, is to make sure that your overall CoinMetro experience is nothing short of exemplary. Official Website: https://coinmetro.com/ Whitepaper: https://coinmetro.com/whitepaper/ Buy XCM Now!

Coinmetro (XCM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Coinmetro (XCM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 26.85M $ 26.85M $ 26.85M Total Supply: $ 317.46M $ 317.46M $ 317.46M Circulating Supply: $ 302.27M $ 302.27M $ 302.27M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 28.20M $ 28.20M $ 28.20M All-Time High: $ 0.923577 $ 0.923577 $ 0.923577 All-Time Low: $ 0.01235123 $ 0.01235123 $ 0.01235123 Current Price: $ 0.088831 $ 0.088831 $ 0.088831 Learn more about Coinmetro (XCM) price

Coinmetro (XCM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Coinmetro (XCM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XCM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XCM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XCM's tokenomics, explore XCM token's live price!

