Which blockchain network does Community of BNB run on?

Community of BNB operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of CBNB?

The token is priced at ₹0.003372683892068610000, marking a price movement of -1.30% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Community of BNB belong to?

Community of BNB falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category. This classification helps investors compare CBNB with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Community of BNB?

Its market capitalization is ₹3369612.8890602990000, placing the asset at rank #8848. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of CBNB is currently circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Community of BNB today?

Over the past day, CBNB generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Community of BNB fluctuated between ₹0.003248037299378340000 and ₹0.003548814946957035000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.