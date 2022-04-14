Concilium Price Today

The live Concilium (CONCILIUM) price today is $ 1.17, with a 4.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current CONCILIUM to USD conversion rate is $ 1.17 per CONCILIUM.

Concilium currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,722,450, with a circulating supply of 4.88M CONCILIUM. During the last 24 hours, CONCILIUM traded between $ 1.15 (low) and $ 1.23 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.57, while the all-time low was $ 1.1.

In short-term performance, CONCILIUM moved +1.62% in the last hour and +1.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Concilium (CONCILIUM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.72M$ 5.72M $ 5.72M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.87M$ 5.87M $ 5.87M Circulation Supply 4.88M 4.88M 4.88M Total Supply 4,999,999.999999373 4,999,999.999999373 4,999,999.999999373

The current Market Cap of Concilium is $ 5.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CONCILIUM is 4.88M, with a total supply of 4999999.999999373. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.87M.