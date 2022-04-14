Copper Inu (COPPER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Copper Inu (COPPER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Copper Inu (COPPER) Information Bonk refers to a series of comic-style memes in which meme characters such as Doge and Cheems get hit on the head with bats, hammers and other heavy objects, accompanied by the “Bonk” sound effect and clipart. The original image that spawned the meme depicts a Shiba Inu, named Copper. Bonk brings this humor on-chain, transforming the classic meme into a tokenized digital movement powered by community and culture. Official Website: https://copperbonk.com/ Buy COPPER Now!

Copper Inu (COPPER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Copper Inu (COPPER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.51K Total Supply: $ 999.92M Circulating Supply: $ 999.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.51K All-Time High: $ 0.00026521 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000899 Current Price: $ 0

Copper Inu (COPPER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Copper Inu (COPPER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COPPER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COPPER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

