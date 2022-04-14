COQ AI (COQAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into COQ AI (COQAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

COQ AI (COQAI) Information COQ AI is the companion token to COQ INU, created to take our memecoin ecosystem to the next level. Building on COQ INU's foundation of art and community, COQ AI is here to grow and evolve. We're working to make it smarter and better, training it on the amazing art from our meme artists and turning it into a truly creative, useful tool. It's all about pushing boundaries and making COQ even stronger. Official Website: https://ai.coq.xyz/

COQ AI (COQAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for COQ AI (COQAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 406.90K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 700.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 581.28K All-Time High: $ 0.01613858 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0005811

COQ AI (COQAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of COQ AI (COQAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COQAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COQAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

