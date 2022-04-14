Corgi Inu (CORGI) Tokenomics
Corgi Inu (CORGI) Information
Corgi is more than just a cute, fluffy pup—it’s the heart and soul of our project. Representing loyalty, agility, and a playful spirit, Corgi is the face of a new era in crypto that’s accessible, fun, and community-driven.
Just like the real-life corgi, our Corgi is here to lead the pack with enthusiasm and charm, guiding our community toward innovation and success. Whether you’re here for the tech or just love the vibe, Corgi is your loyal companion on this exciting crypto journey!
Corgi Inu (CORGI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Corgi Inu (CORGI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Corgi Inu (CORGI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Corgi Inu (CORGI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CORGI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CORGI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
