Corgidoge (CORGI) Information

Corgidoge is a real estate investment application, eCommerce platform, the cryptocurrency exchange is designed to maximize the benefit of CORGI coin. The long-term development-oriented CORGI will become one of the used coins widely and replace existing coins. The ecosystems CORGI currency uses blockchain to transfer the value and benefits of cryptocurrency holders. CorgiS cryptocurrency exchange allows trading and storing cryptocurrencies. In addition, it also pays profits to investors holding CORGI cryptocurrency. CorgiR Real Estate Investment application allows people to invest in real estate worldwide by paying with CORGI cryptocurrency. In addition to profiting from real estate, investors also benefit from the growth price of CORGI in the cryptocurrency market. CorgiE eCommerce platform allows anyone to buy/sell decentralized goods and pay with CORGI cryptocurrency, address the current inadequacies of currency exchange rate differences between countries. The idea of corgidoge is rooted in the limitations of current real estate and eCommerce. This concept has spurred development into an idea of creating an ecosystem to solve, driving the growth of the 5.0 era. The era when cryptocurrencies will gradually replace existing currencies and be widely used in life by the world. The concept of this entire ecosystem has been developed to perfect the original concept by creating a cryptocurrency using the Binance Smart Chain.