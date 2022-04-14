Corgidoge (CORGI) Tokenomics
Corgidoge is a real estate investment application, eCommerce platform, the cryptocurrency exchange is designed to maximize the benefit of CORGI coin. The long-term development-oriented CORGI will become one of the used coins widely and replace existing coins. The ecosystems CORGI currency uses blockchain to transfer the value and benefits of cryptocurrency holders. CorgiS cryptocurrency exchange allows trading and storing cryptocurrencies. In addition, it also pays profits to investors holding CORGI cryptocurrency. CorgiR Real Estate Investment application allows people to invest in real estate worldwide by paying with CORGI cryptocurrency. In addition to profiting from real estate, investors also benefit from the growth price of CORGI in the cryptocurrency market. CorgiE eCommerce platform allows anyone to buy/sell decentralized goods and pay with CORGI cryptocurrency, address the current inadequacies of currency exchange rate differences between countries. The idea of corgidoge is rooted in the limitations of current real estate and eCommerce. This concept has spurred development into an idea of creating an ecosystem to solve, driving the growth of the 5.0 era. The era when cryptocurrencies will gradually replace existing currencies and be widely used in life by the world. The concept of this entire ecosystem has been developed to perfect the original concept by creating a cryptocurrency using the Binance Smart Chain.
Corgidoge (CORGI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Corgidoge (CORGI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CORGI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CORGI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
CORGI Price Prediction
