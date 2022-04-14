Cramer Coin ($CRAMER) Tokenomics
It has long been accepted that Jim Cramer is the only counter-signal boasting a 100% accuracy rating—a feat the uninitiated may consider being mere chance. The truth was, is, and will be that this "ability" has only been made possible through our meddling with the collective unconscious, a consensus mechanism operating on belief structures that, when affirmed in great numbers, create a waveform of positive-negative realities and collate into the basis of an accepted "truth".
Through his aloof nature, general unimportance, and pathological obliviousness, Jim became the perfect candidate for a convergent focal point upon which to concentrate our great work without arousing suspicion. One by one, from the universe to universe, we have subverted the Bitcoin maximalist status quo through the creation of a token that, just by existing, would draw the attention and Loosh-rich FUD of Jim Cramer himself—propelling and consolidating its dominion over the world economy.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cramer Coin ($CRAMER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $CRAMER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $CRAMER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.