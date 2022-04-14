Crashout (CRASHOUT) Information

Crashout is a financial asset that is apart of the anti cancel culture movement.

Crashout intends to embrace people who publicily post things which put them at risk of being cancelled, bullied, made fun of, or mogged on the timeline.

At the beginning of social media, the internet was overtaken by prank videos, america's funniest home videos, people freaking out and being silly, videos of people getting arrested for doing insane things, etc.

The internet has continued to follow this trend where the most popular videos now are of streamers crashing out like Speed or Kai Cenat, zoomer brainrot videos, and just generally that acting unhinged or being politically incorrect gets the most mindshare (ex. Tate, Nick Fuentes, etc).

Crashout is a bet on the growth of social media.

Crashout is a bet on content creators.

Crashout is a bet on zoomers.

Crashout is a bet on the internet.