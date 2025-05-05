crvUSD Logo

$0.999981
$0.999981$0.999981
0.00%(1D)

Price of crvUSD (CRVUSD) Today

The live price of crvUSD (CRVUSD) today is 0.999981 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 158.25M USD. CRVUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key crvUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- crvUSD price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 158.25M USD

crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of crvUSD to USD was $ -0.0001478507441191.
In the past 30 days, the price change of crvUSD to USD was $ +0.0000929982.
In the past 60 days, the price change of crvUSD to USD was $ +0.0001025980.
In the past 90 days, the price change of crvUSD to USD was $ -0.001086323544792.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0001478507441191-0.01%
30 Days$ +0.0000929982+0.01%
60 Days$ +0.0001025980+0.01%
90 Days$ -0.001086323544792-0.10%

crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of crvUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.999784
$ 0.999784$ 0.999784

$ 1.0
$ 1.0$ 1.0

$ 1.11
$ 1.11$ 1.11

+0.00%

-0.01%

-0.01%

crvUSD (CRVUSD) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 158.25M
$ 158.25M$ 158.25M

--
----

158.25M
158.25M 158.25M

What is crvUSD (CRVUSD)

crvUSD is a collateralized-debt-position (CDP) stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar

crvUSD (CRVUSD) Resource

Disclaimer

CRVUSD to Local Currencies

1 CRVUSD to VND
26,314.500015
1 CRVUSD to AUD
A$1.54997055
1 CRVUSD to GBP
0.74998575
1 CRVUSD to EUR
0.87998328
1 CRVUSD to USD
$0.999981
1 CRVUSD to MYR
RM4.26991887
1 CRVUSD to TRY
38.45926926
1 CRVUSD to JPY
¥144.81724842
1 CRVUSD to RUB
82.92842433
1 CRVUSD to INR
84.51839412
1 CRVUSD to IDR
Rp16,393.12852464
1 CRVUSD to KRW
1,400.53338936
1 CRVUSD to PHP
55.4989455
1 CRVUSD to EGP
￡E.50.72903613
1 CRVUSD to BRL
R$5.64989265
1 CRVUSD to CAD
C$1.37997378
1 CRVUSD to BDT
121.8976839
1 CRVUSD to NGN
1,607.67945351
1 CRVUSD to UAH
41.5992096
1 CRVUSD to VES
Bs87.998328
1 CRVUSD to PKR
Rs281.91464352
1 CRVUSD to KZT
517.85016066
1 CRVUSD to THB
฿33.0993711
1 CRVUSD to TWD
NT$30.70941651
1 CRVUSD to AED
د.إ3.66993027
1 CRVUSD to CHF
Fr0.81998442
1 CRVUSD to HKD
HK$7.74985275
1 CRVUSD to MAD
.د.م9.25982406
1 CRVUSD to MXN
$19.57962798