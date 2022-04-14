CRYORAT (CRYORAT) Information

CRYORAT is the governance token of an individual research project from CryoDAO.

While a primitive model of small mammal cryopreservation (hamsters) was attempted in 1956, it is remarkable and disturbing how long this research model has been abandoned. The technological challenges associated with extending and advancing this model with modern approaches (surgery, small animal CPB, blood substitutes, and imaging) make it a daunting project for researchers.

CRYORAT will attempt to establish the first-ever high-subzero cryopreservation and revival of a rat.