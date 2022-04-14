What is Cryptify AI about?

Cryptify AI is a platform designed to optimize influencer marketing by using AI and Big Data analytics. It helps businesses gain a deeper understanding of their Key Opinion Leader (KOL) investments by linking influencer activities to tangible business outcomes.

What makes Cryptify AI unique?

Cryptify AI provides real-time insights into influencer performance, sentiment analysis, and ROI measurement, initially focused on Web3. The platform aims to bridge the gap between influencer investments and results, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions and maximize their marketing impact.

What is the current price of Cryptify AI?

The live price of Cryptify AI (CRAI) is ₹0.0011288565516445664000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Cryptify AI positioned in the market?

Cryptify AI currently sits at market rank #10721, supported by a market capitalization of ₹1129089.3333697860996000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of CRAI?

The circulating supply of CRAI is 1000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Cryptify AI?

During the last 24 hours, Cryptify AI traded within a range of ₹0.001060549945016392000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.0011306540939242552000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Cryptify AI from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Cryptify AI reached an all-time high of ₹1.5219925297796046260000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.0010506634624781036000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is CRAI trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Cryptify AI?

The current price movement of 6.43% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.